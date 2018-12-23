Ludi Lin Thinks Filming ‘Aquaman’ Was More Challenging Than ‘Power Rangers’

With Aquaman now in theaters, many of the characters from DC’s Atlantean mythos have made their live-action debuts. One of those characters includes the stubborn Atlantean warrior Murk, played by Powers Rangers alum Ludi Lin.

According to Lin, his role on Aquaman was much more challenging to film than that of the Black Ranger in Power Rangers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But the most challenging part was the suit, probably,” Lin told SYFY Wire. “It was even harder to move and more inflexible than the Power Rangers armor. It was heavier too, like a hundred something pounds — it was so heavy. And just working with the stunt teams, I would always just be completely exhausted and flabbergasted by the end of the day. We were soaked not in water but in our sweat.”

Though Lin had a difficult time adapting to Murk’s armor, the actor did appreciate director James Wans’ “dry for wet” method in filming. Using a large device called a “tuning fork,” actors are able to seemingly float around, acting as if they’re fully submerged in water.

“It was the whole shebang because it was a whole new ballgame,” Ludi said. “Shooting dry for wet? I’d never done that before, but I’m glad, because I hate being wet. On Power Rangers we were wet all of the time. It’s the worst.”

“But dry for wet was great,” he continued. “And we get to handle all these toys, like being on a massive [rig] we called the tuning fork, that simulates swimming because it gives us 360-degree freedom once we know how to use it. We just lean our weight and kind of turn in the air on this fork that feels like being in space.”

With back-to-back blockbusters under his belt in Power Rangers and Aquaman, Lin is looking to the future. The actor and martial artist recently said he’d love to play Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s definitely something I want to do,” Lin mentioned. “To do an Asian-centric superhero. To tell that story. I mean ideally, I’d like to design my own superhero, make my own creation. But I think the Marvel world is pretty incredible as well.”

Aquaman is now in theaters. Other DC films on the release schedule for Warner Brothers include ShazamQ on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 4, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.