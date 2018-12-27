‘Aquaman’ Crosses $100 Million At Domestic Box Office On Christmas Day

Aquaman boasted an impressive Christmas Day haul to put its total domestic box office haul ahead of $100 million.

In its fifth day in theaters, Aquaman took in $22 million on December 25. It is the sixth biggest Christmas Day box office number behind only the three most recent winter-released Star Wars film (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Rogue One), Avatar, and Sherlock Holmes on its opening day. It was a 102% increase from its Christmas Eve numbers of $10.95 million. Aquaman‘s total box office haul sits at $105 million, boasting more than $500 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Mary Poppins Returns took in $11.5 million for a second place finish on the day and Bumblebee finished third with $8.9 million. In fourth place was the critically panned Holmes & Watson with $6.4 million, getting no help from its 0% review score on RottenTomatoes.

While Aquaman director James Wan has not officially signed on for a sequel and the studio has not launched any plans for an Aquaman 2, it seems another installment of the Jason Momoa-lead DC Comics movie is inevitable after such success. Wan may also return, if his sentiments in an interview with ComicBook.com are any indication.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters worldwide.

