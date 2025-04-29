Returning Star Just Brought Best Part of AEW Run to WWE

Play video

Rusev made his grand return to WWE on last week’s Monday Night Raw, which was the first Raw after WrestleMania 41. Rusev would take out the Alpha Academy and scare off New Day in that return, but fans would have to wait until tonight to hear from Rusev about why he came back. WWE debuted a video package for Rusev where he spoke about what happened after he left WWE and what has changed in his return, and while he didn’t mention AEW by name, fans can clearly see that a version of his popular Redeemer character in AEW has now made it to WWE, and it also seems that Lana is not involved, at least at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rusev got a fantastic vignette that set up his new persona, and it didn’t shy away from referencing his previous time in WWE. In the promo, Rusev talks about having the tank at WrestleMania and having it all, but he reveals that on his way home to Bulgaria, he “fell into the abyss”, which is the time after he left WWE.

He goes on to hint at his time in AEW, saying he “redeemed” himself before he described a “righteous” cause that seeks to make those in WWE who are underutilizing their talents face their flaws and demons in order to “perfect them.” Rusev also makes mention of the fact that he no longer fights “for a woman that isn’t mine” or a “flag that never was”, and again, this goes back to his time in AEW when he debuted the Redeemer. While CJ Perry would later come to AEW, at this point, she wasn’t there or involved with his character, as he was just a one-man wrecking crew.

With these comments, not only does it seem we are getting a 2.0 version of the Redeemer, but also a Rusev on his own and with a simple cause that powers him, as opposed to the manager and country dedication that powered his previous WWE run. We’ll have to wait and see if that changes, but you can check out part of his promo below, and you can watch it in full in the video above.

“Once upon a time, I had it all. The gold, the fame, the tank at WrestleMania. Then I lost myself. I left the WWE, and on the way home to Bulgaria, I fell into the abyss. In that abyss is where I found myself. Healed myself. Redeemed myself. I fixed myself. In that hell, I realized I will no longer fight for a woman that isn’t mine, or a flag that never was. I had an epiphany. I was finally free to crush people, not because I was told to, but because I wanted to. So now I will use my hands and jacked body for good. I will hunt the frauds. The arrogant. Those who waste their talents like I did, and through pain I will perfect them all…for good,” Rusev said.

Rusev will have his first match since returning to WWE on next week’s Monday Night Raw, where he will face Alpha Academy’s Otis one-on-one. That is a logical next step, as he took out Akira Tozawa and Otis in his debut display. We’ll have to wait and see what his next challenge will be, but it’s likely that Otis and Tozawa will soon fall to Rusev.

What did you think of the video and of Rusev’s new character? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!