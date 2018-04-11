‘Aquaman’ Movie Release Date Moved Up in UK

Aquaman is swimming into theaters one week earlier than initially expected. That is, if you happen to live in the United Kingdom.

The still trailer-less Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, was originally set to hit theaters around the world on December 21. However, according to Digital Spy, the film is now debuting in the UK on December 14, one week earlier. The report goes on to suggest that, while Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed the date for any other country, the domestic and global releases could also be moved up to match the UK release date.

While there wasn’t any reason given for the date swap, it does make a lot of sense for WB to move Aquaman out of that week, given the other movies debuting on December 21.

The week leading up to Christmas will see two big budget sci-fi films hitting theaters. The Robert Rodriguez-led Alita: Battle Angel and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee are both currently occupying the December 21 release date. If Aquaman stays there in the U.S., that puts three major blockbusters opening at the same time. Not to mention that just four days later, on December 25, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns is debuting, and it will likely crush the competition.

By moving to December 14, Aquaman faces a much tamer crowd. The only two movies currently occupying that date are Sony’s animated Marvel movie Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and the big screen adaptation of Mortal Engines. Aquaman would be much more dominant force against that duo, and would benefit from having an extra week of build up before Mary Poppins arrives.

So, even though the UK release is the only one to get the change, it would be safe to expect the US release won’t be too far behind.

Do you think Warner Bros. is making the right call by moving Aquaman up a week? Will the domestic and global releases also get a change? Share your thoughts by dropping a not in the comment section below!

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film is slated to hit domestic theaters on December 21, for now. Warner Bros. and DC will follow Aquaman with Shazam! on April 5, 2019 and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1.