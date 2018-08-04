‘Aquaman’: Detailed Sculpt Of Ocean Master’s Costume Revealed

Aquaman is going to have his hands full with both Black Manta and Ocean Master to deal with, and now we’ve got an even better look at the latter thanks to a new action figure.

Mattel will be producing the figures for James Wan’s Aquaman film, and thanks to a new sculpt spotted by the Aquaman Shrine we have a much better look at Orm the Ocean Master’s costume. You’ll notice that everyone has the Aquaman-style symbol on their belts, as it ties into Atlantis and not Aquaman’s name specifically. Orm is also sporting his trademark helmet, which looks fantastic here.

The detailing in his armor is also much like Arthur’s from the San Diego Comic-Con footage (sporting his classic costume), and the boots also seem to have similar stylings to Arthur’s boots in that orange, black, and gree suit. The cape also features a scale-like pattern, though it seems to be mostly fabric as it has various folds along the back.

Ring of Fire and Ocean Master Orm concept sculpts for upcoming Mattel figures! #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/a6OoTNAPR4 — The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) August 3, 2018

Also shown in the image is an Atlantean soldier, and their helmets have a similar design to Orm’s int eh back, though are much different on the sides and front. Their armor also sports less scale-like designs and bulkier armor in general. You can check out both in the image above.

While Orm is an antagonist in the film, actor Patrick Wilson reveals he does have some genuine grievances with the surface world.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived …”

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.