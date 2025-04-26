Nintendo Switch Game Removed From eShop (And Now It’s Gone From Every Platform)

A Nintendo Switch game has been delisted, meaning it has been removed from the Nintendo eShop, though those that already own it can continue to enjoy it. The Nintendo Switch was the last platform the game was available on, after being previously removed from Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store. The good news is that the game did get a retail release, including on Nintendo Switch, which means Nintendo fans can still purchase the game if they’d like, but over time it will become increasingly difficult to do this, and possibly increasingly more expensive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch game in question is Big Buck Hunter Arcade, which was removed from the Nintendo eShop this week after being removed from Steam earlier this month, and the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store before this. Why the game has been delisted from digital platforms, publisher GameMill Entertainment has not said, but it is presumably down to licensing issues.

As noted, while the game — which debuted back in 2016 — has been removed from the Nintendo eShop, retail copies can still be purchased, so the game has not vanished from existence. However, those that still want the game on Nintendo Switch — whether to check out or for their collection — will need to fork over $25.95 for the game.

“The #1 Hunting Arcade Game in the world is now available for your console,” reads an official description of the game on the official GameMill website, for those unfamiliar with it. “Big Buck Hunter will bring the arcade experience to your living room with this fast paced, addictive arcade shooter! The all new control and aim mechanics will make this a must pick up and play arcade shooter experience. Travel around the globe and take down wild game in Whitetail and Moose adventures or try your aiming and speed skills in epic bonus challenges. Play alone or with a friend to compete for the highest score, or try to beat the numerous bonus challenges. The perfect game for the Big Buck hunter fan, with easy to pick up controls that still pack a challenge for experienced players.”

Play video

There has still be no communication from GameMill Entertainment about the delisting, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals — click here.