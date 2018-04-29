Jason Momoa Explains How ‘Aquaman’ Movie Is Different From ‘Justice League’

After debuting in the DC cinematic universe as part of a team in Justice League, Jason Momoa will get the spotlight to himself in Aquaman.

After showing some brand new footage of the film at CinemaCon, Momoa spoke with MTV’s Josh Horrowitz about Aquaman and how the solo film differs from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Justice League was like college. I’m not really sure what Aquaman was, it’s just all on my shoulders. I had a great time,” said Momoa. “I think in Justice League, you had five other characters around you suffering equally the same, so it was kind of fun to endure that . And then you know got me ready to do my solo movie which was challenging and tough and hard and super satisfying.”

While the film will be firmly planted in the superhero genre, director James Wan said that he’s taking more inspiration from classic adventure films.

“What inspired me were all the older, classic action-adventure films that [Steven] Spielberg used to do, actually. And I kind of try to draw from that mentality, the idea of ‘awe’ and ‘wonderment’ that we used to see in those kind of films,” said Wan. “And I really wanted this movie to have that kind of magic heart, that wish fulfillment that we all have. What if we have the ability to just swim anywhere, right? Just hang out on a desert island in the middle of nowhere and just chill. And so I try to capture some of that spirit.”

Arthur Curry might have made his big debut in Justice League, and even though Aquaman will be set after the events of that film, it will still have elements of an origin story.

“I think after Justice League, everyone got a pretty refreshing look at what Zack [Snyder] intended for Aquaman.” Momoa told ET. “He’s a little grump and gruffy. Now, we get to know why he’s that way. We’re in the origin story, and we’re going to find out why he wasn’t loved in Atlantis and why he wasn’t loved on the surface. Now he has something that’s beautiful that can help the world…And it’s someone bringing it out of you even though you don’t think you have it.”

Fans will get to see Aquaman when it premieres in theaters on December 21st.

Are you excited to explore the Seven Seas of the DC Films universe? Let us know how you feel about Aquaman in the comments!