‘Aquaman’ Director Has Ideas for Sequels

James Wan is about to introduce moviegoers to the underwater realms of the DC Extended Univers in Aquaman, but he doesn’t plan to stop there.

Wan says he has some ideas about how to continue building that world in future sequels to Aquaman.

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan told Total Film magazine. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has said that he has some of his own ideas about where a sequel should go.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said in a recent interview. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan previously discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman while also staying true to the foundation laid in Justice League, an approach he’ll likely want to keep going forward with any sequels.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

