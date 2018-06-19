‘Aquaman’ Director Gave Order For Brighter, Less Dark Logo

Aquaman is going to be a big departure from most of the DC movies that have come before, and that is perfectly represented in James Wan‘s new Aquaman logo.

Wan released the logo along with the news that Aquaman’s first trailer will debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and it happens to be much brighter than previous logos. Instead of the harsher and more realistic tones of Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice the logo features several gorgeous blue hues throughout the text and the backdrop, and it seems the order for that came directly from Wan.

Twitter user @JAHuggins93 posted his reaction to the logo, saying “You can tell they got a direct order to make everything “less dark”. This logo is the opposite of all previous DCU posters.” Wan wanted to make sure it was understood that the directive didn’t come from the studio on that, replying “Yes. From me.”

With movies like Justice League and Suicide Squad, the studio seemed to be much more involved after test screenings and fan reactions. When there was such a great reaction to Suicide Squad’s first trailer, a shift of tone was made in the full film, since it didn’t feature as much of that as the trailer made it seem. The end result ended up getting mixed reviews anyway, and there are fans who would still like to see David Ayer’s original vision.

Same goes for Justice League, but the development hell on that movie is too long for this article. Two directors, scope changes, and extensive reshoots are just a few things that movie had to deal with, and even after all that it still released to mixed reviews as well.

Hopefully none of those become issues for Aquaman, but from what we’ve seen so far it looks like Wan has things well in hand.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk) and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 201, while Shazam! hits theaters on April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 is on deck next for a November 1, 2019 release. Other DC projects in development are Suicide Squad 2, Birds of Prey, Nightwing, Batgirl, Gotham City Sirens, a Joker Origin film, a standalone Joker movie, a standalone Harley film, Deathstroke, and The Batman.