McFarlane Toys Adds Western Batman, Eradicator, and Green Lantern Armor Suit Figures

Batman (Western World) joins Eradicator and Hal Jordan as the next DC Multiverse figures set for release by McFarlane Toys on April 15th. The wave features Batman in a western-inspired get-up (are those snake skin pants Mr. Bat?). Hal Jordan in his armor suit and Eradictor as they appeared in The Return of Superman comics.

Each figure is expected to be priced at $22.99 (though anything can happen these days) and will go up for pre-order on April 15th at 9am EST / 12pm EST here at Entertainment Earth. They are also expected to be available on Amazon at that time. Come back after the launch for the direct links which will be added below. UPDATE: Exclusive Bizarro Superman (DC Classic) figure added.

Keep in mind that this wave isn’t the only DC Multiverse Drop that McFaralne Toys has on tap for this week. A wave set to drop on April 16th features Batman and Lieutenant James Gordon as they appear in the Batman: Year One Part 4 comic by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. What’s more, an Alfred Pennyworth from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie will launch alongside them. Here’s what you need to know.

All three figures will go up for pre-order on or around April 16th at 9am PST / 12pm EST. The Batman and James Gordon figures will be available exclusively at Walmart while the Alfred figure will be a general release. Early links are available via the list below, but head here after the launch for updates.

