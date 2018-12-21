Someone Mashed Up Aquaman With Finding Nemo

Move along Avengers: Infinity War, there is now a more ambitious crossover in town. Somebody mashed Aquaman up Finding Nemo and the result is about as glorious as one would expect.

The mashed-up video includes both video and audio from both properties, even including the infamous “He touched the butt” line from the acclaimed Pixar film. The nearly two-minute video then flashes a title card reading Finding Aquaman.

The Warner Brothers’ blockbuster is entering its first weekend in domestic theaters after performing fairly well in box offices overseas. As of this writing, the flick has hauled in over $332 million in foreign box office receipts. Aquaman grossed $9 million in its Thursday night preview, on the heels of a $3 million performance at screenings exclusive to Amazon Prime members earlier in the week.

It might end up finding itself with some stiff competition as the Travis Knight-helmed Bumblebee also hits theaters this weekend, even though the Paramount property only grossed $2.5 million in preview night earnings. It’s anticipated that Aquaman will earn over $120 million at the extended holiday weekend box office.

Though it seems to be finding success at the box office, Aquaman director James Wan isn’t sure whether or not he’ll return for a sequel, should one get the green light from Warner Brothers.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me.”

“And so right now,” Wan continued. “I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Have you seen Aquaman yet or are you planning on going this weekend? Let us know what you thought of the movie in the comments below!

Other upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.