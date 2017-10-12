Aquaman: First Look at Ocean Master, Atlanna, and More

Fans have well over a year to wait before Aquaman hits theaters, but a new photo is giving fans a first look at Ocean Master, Atlanna, and more.

In the photo, which surfaced on Twitter today, featured what appeared to be a production crew member on Aquaman wearing a t-shirt that featured various characters for the upcoming film in graphic form. You can check out the image below.

Production team member crew shirt gives us our first graphic images of Ocean Master, Mera, Arthur, Atlanna & more characters from AQUAMAN! pic.twitter.com/Ne4jujaj1h — The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) October 12, 2017

The shows what appears to be Orm the Ocean Master, a sea mutant, Mera, Aquaman, Queen Atlanna, and another sea mutant. One sharp-eyed fan in the DC Cinematic community on Reddit specifically noted that the last sea mutant-type creature may be one of the Trench, potentially hinting at plot points for the Aquaman film.

In DC Comics’ New 52 relaunch, “Aquaman: The Trench: was the first story-arc for the Aquaman series. In the arc, the Trench were introduced as a new, carnivorous race that has devastated a small harbor. As the story progresses Aquaman discovers that The Trench are actually a dying species but are too great a threat to be allowed to survive.

While “Aquaman: The Trench” sounds like a grim story to explore other fans were particularly interested in the other “sea mutant” on the shirt. Some fans noticed that the creature looked less like a mutant and more like Black Manta. Black Manta being featured on the shirt makes a lot of sense, considering that we already know that the villainous Black Manta will appear in the film, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The shirt isn’t the only look fans got of Aquaman today, however. With the Justice League hitting theaters next month, the Aquaman first-look trailer was released today giving fans an introduction to the character.

Aquaman is set to open in theaters December 21, 2018. Fans can get a look at Aquaman well before then when Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.