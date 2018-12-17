‘Aquaman’ Already Pacing to Be Global Box Office Hit

Aquaman is king of the seven seas and he’ll soon also be king of the global box office.

Reports suggest that Aquaman is going to become a big success for Warner Bros. at the international box office.

Aquaman already had the biggest opening weekend ever for a Warner Bros. movie in China, making more than Wonder Woman in its entire theatrical run. On Friday, Aquaman opened in India to $956,000, more than double what Wonder Woman made it opened in the market.

Altogether, Aquaman earned another $27 million from international markets on Friday. That brings its international box office total to $179.1 million. The film will surpass $200 million international by the end of the weekend, with another week to go before its domestic release.

Aquaman has now earned $147 million in China alone. Other top markets for the movie include Mexico ($1.6 million), Russia ($1.4 million), and Brazil ($1.4 million).

The film opened to $1.3 million in the United Kingdom, and has earned $3.1 million in Indonesia, $2.2 million in Taiwan, $1.5 million in Thailand, and $1.4 million in the United Arab Emirates.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis. When his half-brother, Orm, stokes the fires of war between Atlantis and the surface, Arthur finds himself caught between his two worlds

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and follows Momoa’s debut as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established in Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman opens in North America on December 21st.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.