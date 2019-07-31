Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Not At All Offended By Body Shamers

Jason Momoa recently enjoyed some time off with his wife and kids after Aquaman’s billion-dollar success at the box office, though some people decided to take shots at his physique after photos of that vacation made their way online. Those people said he had a dad bod instead of the ripped form he displays in his films, and many fans rose to his defense, responding that it was fine for him not to look shredded in between films as well as the fact that he is still in immensely good shape despite body shamers’ claims otherwise. TMZ caught up with Momoa and brought up those body shamers and if he cared about what they were saying.

Momoa was asked about his birthday celebration and his Guinness Cake, and even though it isn’t his birthday just yet, he did say “anything Guinness is good”. The interviewer then said that wouldn’t quell those talking about his dad bod, and Momoa responded “Aw, that’s alright” and patted his stomach.

The interview then asked if Momoa was offended at all by people saying that, and Momoa utterly dismissed it, saying “No, not at all.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above. Also, if I looked like Momoa did in those supposed dad bod photos I’d be over the moon. Just saying.

