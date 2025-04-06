The Most Underrated Comic Book Movie of the 2000s Is Streaming Free (But Only For a Short Time)

There are plenty of movies in the comic book space that haven’t aged all that well. A few, however, have aged like fine wine. Blade comes to mind when talking about those kind of movies, having revitalized the genre with its debut in the late 1990s. There’s also DC’s live-action Constantine movie, which was released in theaters back in 2005. While it received mixed reviews at the time, Constantine has come to be known as one of the most unique adventures the genre has to offer, emerging now as an even better film than when it was first released.

Constantine just celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the recent 4K restoration of the Francis Lawrence film went a long way toward showing fans how ahead of its time the film actually was. Now, those who haven’t ever seen DC’s most underrated movie have the opportunity to do so without paying for any subscription fee.

On April 1st, Constantine was one of the many films added to Tubi’s free streaming lineup, making it easier to watch than ever before. The only catch here is that you will only have a limited time to catch Constantine for free on Tubi before it leaves the service.

Despite just being added to the lineup, Tubi lists Constantine as “Leaving Soon.” Unfortunately, Tubi doesn’t say exactly when the Keanu Reeves DC film is going to be exiting the service, only that it “won’t be around for long.” Other services typically mention the specific date when a show or movie is leaving, but Tubi doesn’t, which leaves fans in the dark as to just how long they’ve got to watch a title like Constantine.

What we do know is that Constantine is just one of a slew of popular films that are listed in Tubi’s “Leaving Soon” section, indicating that the streamer’s lineup won’t look the same in the near future. Below, you can check out a list of some of the biggest and most popular films that Tubi has also marked for an upcoming exit.

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

The LEGO Movie

Train to Busan

Godzilla vs. Kong

Death Proof

G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Casino

Rush Hour

Scary Movie

The Silence of the Lambs

Paddington 2

Babe

Scarface

Ride Along

The Town

The Mask

Edge of Tomorrow

The Thing

Tropic Thunder

Seven

The Fifth Element

Tommy Boy

A League of Their Own

There’s no telling when Constantine is going to be leaving Tubi’s lineup, but a great way to not have to worry about when and where your favorite films are streaming is to own your own copies of them. Constantine‘s 4K from Warner Bros. is one of the best 4K restorations to be released so far in 2025. You can pick up a copy of the Constantine 4K here.

Where do you think Constantine ranks in the pantheon of great comic book movies? Let us know in the comments!