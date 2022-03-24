Aquaman: King of Atlantis Trailer Reveals Home Release Date

Even with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom not arriving in theaters for another year, fans can still appreciate some compelling additions to the underwater protector’s mythos. In particular, there’s the animated adventure Aquaman: King of Atlantis, which debuted on HBO Max last fall to critical acclaim. If you’ve been waiting to experience King of Atlantis in its entirety, or would just like to own a physical copy of the saga, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is here to help. On Thursday, it was announced that Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be released as a feature-length animated film on Digital and DVD on Tuesday, April 26th. The DVD will retail for $14.99 SRP.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis begins with Aquaman starting his first day on the job as king of Atlantis – and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up: the scholar Vulko, and Mera, the water controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects – and to himself – that he’s the true heir to the throne, and holder of the trident!

Based on the DC characters, Aquaman: King of Atlantis stars Cooper Andrews as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs as Mera, Tom Lennon as Vulko, and Dana Snyder as Ocean Master. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

“Oh yeah. The visual style of this thing is from all over the place – old monster movies, old animation, our experience on ThunderCats,” Courtright told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “We worked with a lot of the same design team, and some of the board artists, and a lot of our crew from ThunderCats as well. We really just kind of pulled from all over the place, and that’s one of the things I love about the Aquaman world is that so many different things can fit together. It was just such a good starting point, such a good inspiration for creating new things that feel fun and strange.”

“This Aquaman project is pretty different than ThunderCats, but one of the things that Aquaman and ThunderCats have in common is they both have always had a mixture of magic and sci-fi, all in the same world,” Halpern-Graser echoed. “The Atlanteans have a lot of super science, but what Mera is doing is definitely magic, controlling water like that. There’s always both things side by side in Aquaman, and that’s really fun to play with.”

