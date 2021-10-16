Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Series Releases New Clip at DC FanDome

A pretty wide variety of content was showcased at Saturday’s DC FanDome, ranging from gritty blockbuster movies to more lighthearted fare. Among the latter category was Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a three-part animated miniseries that premiered on HBO Max earlier this week. With two episodes of King of Atlantis still expected to debut, there’s clearly a lot of its fantastical story that’s yet to be seen — and luckily, DC Kids FanDome provided a special preview, with an exclusive first look at the series’ second episode. You can check it out above.

The three-part animated mini-series event begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko the scholar and Mera the water-controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

Based on the DC characters, Aquaman: King of Atlantis stars Cooper Andrews as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs as Mera, Tom Lennon as Vulko, and Dana Snyder as Ocean Master. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

“We were back on ThunderCats at the time, and there was some idea about a potential Aquaman animation thing floating around,” Courtright recently told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I came in with a bunch of drawings of this green-haired Aquaman, that we’ve all seen now. And they were curious, so they asked me to write up some concepts. Me and Marly sat down, and we wrote out a whole bunch of story ideas and brainstormed a whole bunch about what this thing could be. It just kind of organically brewed from there. Really, the thing that we’re releasing now is so close to what we were originally talking about.”

New episodes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis debut Thursdays on HBO Max.