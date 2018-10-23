New ‘Aquaman’ Movie Photo Shows King Orm Riding Tylosaur

Aquaman director James Wan has released a new image of King Orm, played by Patrick Wilson, riding the giant underwater creature called as tylosaur.

The creature makes for a steed worthy of a king.

Wilson has spoken previously about what motivates King Orm in the film.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived …”

Those feelings likely lead to tension with Orm’s half-brother, Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa. Aquaman is only half-Atlantean, his father being a surface dweller.

Wan has worked with Wilson previously on The Conjuring universe. He has said previously that he just knew Wilson was the perfect actor to play Orm.

“Patrick is such a talented actor and a chameleon as well, he can disappear into any role,” Wan said of the actor. “Orm’s got a soft spot for his brother who lives on the surface world and if anything just wants him to rule Atlantis and the world together, but his brother doesn’t see it that way. A lot of the clashes they have stemmed from their different upbringings. So I didn’t want to cast a typical villain actor.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan has discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.