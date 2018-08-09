New ‘Aquaman’ Motion Poster Shows Young And Old

James Wan’s Aquaman will chronicle the journey of Arthur Curry from child to king of the seas, and a new poster captures that journey.

The new motion poster for Warner Bros. and DC’s Aquaman shows a young Arthur Curry standing in front of the aquarium seen in the trailer, in front of his class peers, and transitions to the official Aquaman poster, which shows an adult Arthur kneeling on a rock amongst the ocean he now calls home with sea life all around him. The words “Home is Calling” hovers at the top. You can check out the full poster below.

“Home is calling. #Aquaman – In theaters December 21.”

The movie will show the beginnings of Arthur, one of the rare beings from both the underwater and surface worlds. He has a negative view of Atlantis these days, and as Aquaman actor Jason Momoa explained on the visit to the set, the only reason he returns is to help protect the worlds he is torn between from Orm, the Ocean Master.

“If I don’t step in and intervene, Orm’s just gonna take over the land,” Momoa said. “You think about all the harm we’ve done to the oceans, and are still doing, and if you lived under there, you would absolutely despise and hate these people that lived up there. Why wouldn’t you send a tsunami and just wreck the whole place? Why wouldn’t you? You burn up your cars and take the fossil fuels and put acid rain in the ocean and why wouldn’t you?”

You can understand why Orm’s angry at the surface world, but he is not the one to solve the problem. That’s where Arthur and Mera come in.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, ‘Aquaman,’ starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 1984 debuts in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments!