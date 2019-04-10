‘Aquaman’ Nominated for Environmental Media Association Award

Aquaman helped audiences see the DC Extended Universe in a whole new way when it debuted last December, ultimately earning largely-positive reviews and over a billion dollars at the global box office. As it turns out, the film’s real-world impact isn’t going unnoticed.

Today, it was revealed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Aquaman is among the nominees for the 2019 Environmental Media Association Awards. As the name suggests, the EMAs set out to honor media that “increase public awareness of environmental issues and inspire personal action”.

Aquaman was one of two films honored in the Feature Film category, alongside Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs. Nominees in other categories include The Good Place, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

The EMA Awards will be held on May 30th at the Montage Beverly Hills, and will be hosted by actress Karrueche Tran.

“Throughout the years it’s been a privilege to work alongside the Environmental Media Association as both an activist and passionate board member,” Tran said in a statement. “When given the opportunity to host this year’s EMA Awards, I jumped at the chance to honor those in the industry that are actively trying to preserve the world for generations to come.”

For those who have seen Aquaman, this acknowledgment from the EMA probably isn’t much of a surprise, considering the fact that the film has a pretty prominent through-line about pollution in our oceans. Even the film’s main antagonist, Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson), quickly curried favor amongst viewers for his environmental-driven views.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said of Orm before the movie’s release. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived …”

“It’s so rooted in the environment and that’s what Orm hates,” director James Wan echoed in a later interview. “He hates how we treat one another, treat the planet with so little regard. And the idea here is that all the crap from the surface world literally rolls down to him and his people. And he’s just sick of it.”

What do you think of Aquaman being nominated for an EMA Award? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! is in theaters now. Other DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.