Julie Andrews Playing the Most Powerful Creature on Earth in New ‘Aquaman’ Movie

The nerd world was surprised to discover that Julie Andrews has a cameo in DC Films’ Aquaman, and it sounds like her role will be pretty darn significant.

James Wan, who is directing the upcoming DC Extended Universe venture, took to Twitter to confirm Andrews’ role in a pretty particular way. As he put it, the character that Andrews is voicing, Karathen, is “the most powerful creature on Earth”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most powerful creature on Earth is a dame. //t.co/7K3K32i0nv — James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 24, 2018

While this tease is relatively vague, it does give some interesting context to Karathen, who has been described as a giant undersea creature that apparently holds the key to uniting the Atlantean and surface worlds. It certainly seems like the film isn’t shying away from the more terrifying and unknown things that lurk in our oceans, and it sounds like Karathen just might be a prime example of that.

“I didn’t set out to make a horror movie,” Wan previously told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “That’s not what this is about. It just so happens that you’re dealing in a world that is beautiful, magical, but at the same time, you know, scary as well. People are terrified of the ocean because they don’t know what’s down there. There’s all these creatures that live down in the ocean that are dangerous to humans.”

Fans were surprised to learn that Andrews has a role in the superhero blockbuster, although it sounds like the casting came together very easily.

“We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered,” Aquaman producer Peter Safran explained when Andrews’ casting was announced. “And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.”

There is a bit of added irony to Andrews’ cameo, seeing as Aquaman will debut just days before Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to the actress’ iconic role. Andrews reportedly declined to appear in that film, so as not to distract from Emily Blunt’s performance as the character, but it turns her Aquaman appearance into a bit of a coincidence.

“Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?” Safran joked.

Are you excited to see Andrews lend her voice to Aquaman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.