‘Shazam!’ Director Reviews ‘Aquaman’

Aquaman is in the process of making its successful big-screen debut, and it looks like Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is among the film’s growing roster of fans.

Sandberg recently took to Twitter to share his review of Aquaman, revealing that he thought the film had “some of the most spectacular action and visuals ever”.

Man, #Aquaman was epic! Some of the most spectacular action and visuals ever! — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) December 18, 2018

While the ocean-trotting film might have a different scope and scale than Sandberg’s Shazam!, it sounds like that could be addressed in some pretty creative ways.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” star Zachary Levi explained in a recent interview. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

The film will see Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transform into the superhero Shazam! (Zachary Levi), which accidentally puts him in the crosshairs of Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong).

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” Sandberg explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

The film will also star Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

Aquaman will be released in theaters on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.