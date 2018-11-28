‘Aquaman’: First Official Reactions Released Online

After what has felt like an eternity of rumors build-up, DC’s live-action Aquaman movie is finally hitting theaters, and fans are eager to know how it is. While there is potential for the film to be of Wonder Woman quality, there’s always the concern that another Suicide Squad or Justice League debacle could be on its way. Honestly, to this point, there has been no way to know which way this movie will lean.

Fortunately, we all get our first glimpse into Aquaman‘s reception today, as Warner Bros. has lifted the social media embargo on the film. Press who attended the early screenings of Aquaman have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to share their thoughts online. While full reviews aren’t allowed to be posted at this time, the critics are at least allowed to tweet to their heart’s content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is worth pointing out that the early lift of this embargo could be very good news for Aquaman. Typically, if a studio is worried that a movie won’t get good reviews, it will wait until just before the film is released into theaters. That way, potential ticket-buyers won’t have that much time to experience the negative buzz surrounding a movie. So, as a general rule, movies with early embargoes have a greater chance at being better. Seeing as how the reactions to Aquaman are arriving online nearly a full month before its theatrical release, it seems like good things could be in store.

All that to say, here are the first reactions to James Wan‘s Aquaman!

Long, but Epic world-building

There were moments where I felt #Aquaman might be running a little long but it has SO much to unpack in building its own isolated world.



Huge, epic, unique, and stylish action-sequences balance the heavy exposition.



Movie isn’t out yet but I want more from Wan, Momoa, & co. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is great. James Wan made a really unique super hero origin film, often crossing into fantasy-epic territory, but grounded in family and discovery.



The world is visually incredible. Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry is a total bad-ass. @yahya and @patrickwilson73 stand out! pic.twitter.com/2IvDCEq7VU — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2018

I loved it

Short & sweet reaction to #Aquaman is that I loved it. It’s a comic book movie through & through with great action, iconic moments & visual spectacle to spare. Momoa makes the character his own & Wan honors the traditional aspects, but elevates it to the modern era. It’s a blast. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 26, 2018

I’ll take some heat for this, but #Aquaman is the best Marvel movie that DC has made. That doesn’t mean it’s exactly like that formula, but it feels like a film that knows what it is, what it’s selling and who it’s selling to. There’s no identity crisis here. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 26, 2018

Flawed but fun

Saw #Aquaman before thanksgiving and had a week to think about it. It’s flawed, but fun. Momoa and Patrick Wilson are absolute gems. Most of all, the movie is just flat out insane. I can’t believe how big, creative, and crazy it gets. Gotta see it again! pic.twitter.com/m2oRbHVtu9 — Rogue The Pilgrims Were Assholes Cheddar (@RogueCheddar) November 26, 2018

Absolute Blast

#Aquaman was an absolute blast, from the charm of Momoa’s Arthur Curry, to the spectacular visuals to the fun that it was clear that everyone was having. It was exactly what I was hoping for and I can’t wait to see it again! I’ll give you more details when I’m allowed! pic.twitter.com/FyeczAJJIJ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 26, 2018

Momoa Shines

I can finally share some brief thoughts on #Aquaman. Can’t mention plot or technical stuff, so I’ll just say that Jason Mamoa is charismatic as hell in the lead and the film gives off a fun fantasy vibe ? Doubt anyone will mock Aquaman for talking to fish after this comes out. pic.twitter.com/EFpPJ3enmq — Nick Kazden (@ricknazden) November 26, 2018

“King of the DCEU”

#Aquaman is AWESOME & absolutely delivers! Not only is @prideofgyypsies the King of Atlantis, but also the newly crowned King of the DCEU! ?? I can’t wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/boVAKdcNIA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) November 26, 2018

Terrific

I’ve seen @creepypuppet ‘s @aquamanmovie and it’s one terrific adventure. #JasonMamoa and #AmberHeard are fantastic together, both bringing a ton of humor. This is good stuff! It also happens to be gorgeous to look at! Check out @arcticninjapaul ‘s full review @joblocom soon! pic.twitter.com/YQ8AhwD26c — Jïmm¥†ð†hêð (@JimmytotheO) November 26, 2018

Better than expected

? #Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action. pic.twitter.com/aTnc1QWk66 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 26, 2018

Over the top fun

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 26, 2018

Buckwild effort