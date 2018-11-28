DC

‘Aquaman’: First Official Reactions Released Online

After what has felt like an eternity of rumors build-up, DC’s live-action Aquaman movie is finally […]

By

After what has felt like an eternity of rumors build-up, DC’s live-action Aquaman movie is finally hitting theaters, and fans are eager to know how it is. While there is potential for the film to be of Wonder Woman quality, there’s always the concern that another Suicide Squad or Justice League debacle could be on its way. Honestly, to this point, there has been no way to know which way this movie will lean.

Fortunately, we all get our first glimpse into Aquaman‘s reception today, as Warner Bros. has lifted the social media embargo on the film. Press who attended the early screenings of Aquaman have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to share their thoughts online. While full reviews aren’t allowed to be posted at this time, the critics are at least allowed to tweet to their heart’s content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is worth pointing out that the early lift of this embargo could be very good news for Aquaman. Typically, if a studio is worried that a movie won’t get good reviews, it will wait until just before the film is released into theaters. That way, potential ticket-buyers won’t have that much time to experience the negative buzz surrounding a movie. So, as a general rule, movies with early embargoes have a greater chance at being better. Seeing as how the reactions to Aquaman are arriving online nearly a full month before its theatrical release, it seems like good things could be in store.

All that to say, here are the first reactions to James Wan‘s Aquaman!

Long, but Epic world-building

I loved it

Flawed but fun

Absolute Blast

Momoa Shines

“King of the DCEU”

Terrific

Better than expected

Over the top fun

Buckwild effort

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts