The Internet Is Upset Jason Momoa’s Aquaman Wears Jeans

The DC Extended Universe version of Aquaman has been a… different take on the character, to say the least. Fans seemed to enjoy what actor Jason Mamoa did with his Wolverine-esque performance as Arthur Curry in Justice League, so there’s been a fair amount of anticipation for seeing the Arthur step out on his own in James Wan’s Aquaman movie… at least until now.

DC fans are once again in an uproar about how the DCEU is adapting their beloved heroes, and this time, the controversy is over… jeans.

Whyyyy does Aquaman take his shirt off when he goes in the ocean but leaves his jeans on? #NOTREALISTIC #takeitoff pic.twitter.com/F0GUqaGrPV — Jonny McGovern (@GayPimp) December 17, 2017



I can’t wait till James wn gets a rotten review from a critic because he has Aquaman in jeans 😏 https://t.co/eEKdnRWfJr — WorstHeroEver🇵🇷 (@WorstHeroEver07) December 29, 2017



Aquaman takes off his t-shirt to swim yet still keeps his jeans on, and that doesn’t sound weird to anyone else? I’m starting the think the whole thing is made up tbh — Rafiq Abudulai (@rafiqabudulai) December 26, 2017



Ya’ll got Aquaman out here with a ratty tank top and some tight Levi jeans? This is not the fit of the sea I signed up for. — Quiznatodd Bidness (@chibi_kiraty) December 20, 2017



My favorite part of #JusticeLeague was when Aquaman swam in his jeans. — Nick Westrate (@westratenick) December 14, 2017



Why does Aquaman wear his jeans in the water?!? Smh you think someone who lives underwater could carry around some swim shorts or something. — Jordan Bernier (@JordanBernier) December 10, 2017



1 critic gave JL a bad review & in its preview, said “they made Aquaman wear jeans, guys!”. Are these critics? Are these the people WB destroyed JL to please? Are these the people GA put in their faith in to control their tastes? I don’t like JL but it darn isn’t bc of ‘jeans’ — Kenny B is ALL IN for zack snyder’s justice league (@kennysama_d) December 16, 2017



This is one of those issues that’s really hard to gage from a position of reason and logic. Logically speaking, how Aquaman balanced his powers with his wardrobe is never something that we focused on a whole lot in the comics, as that format allows for a lot more suspension of realism. However, it’s definitely an issue for a live-action Aquaman to worry about: seeing a guy emerge from the sea and run around on land with nothing on (or some tight swim briefs) would definitely look weird in a superhero movie; a guy who swims in his jeans does too. It’s really a question of which is the weirder option – and clearly, WB and James Wan decided on the latter.

As always, DC fans are going to react to the changes the DCEU attempts to make, but it’s also something they’re going to have to move past, in acceptance that getting Aquaman in live-action is only going to happen if certain compromises are made.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.