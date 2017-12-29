DC

The Internet Is Upset Jason Momoa’s Aquaman Wears Jeans

The DC Extended Universe version of Aquaman has been a… different take on the character, to say the least. Fans seemed to enjoy what actor Jason Mamoa did with his Wolverine-esque performance as Arthur Curry in Justice League, so there’s been a fair amount of anticipation for seeing the Arthur step out on his own in James Wan’s Aquaman movie… at least until now.

DC fans are once again in an uproar about how the DCEU is adapting their beloved heroes, and this time, the controversy is over… jeans.

This is one of those issues that’s really hard to gage from a position of reason and logic. Logically speaking, how Aquaman balanced his powers with his wardrobe is never something that we focused on a whole lot in the comics, as that format allows for a lot more suspension of realism. However, it’s definitely an issue for a live-action Aquaman to worry about: seeing a guy emerge from the sea and run around on land with nothing on (or some tight swim briefs) would definitely look weird in a superhero movie; a guy who swims in his jeans does too. It’s really a question of which is the weirder option – and clearly, WB and James Wan decided on the latter.

As always, DC fans are going to react to the changes the DCEU attempts to make, but it’s also something they’re going to have to move past, in acceptance that getting Aquaman in live-action is only going to happen if certain compromises are made.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.

