Montegrappa Launches a Luxe The Flash Edition Pen

We’ve covered a lot of pop culture brand collaborations here at Comicbook, though they generally involve products like Crocs clogs and Oreo cookies. In other words, products that are very, very far away from the world of luxury writing instruments designed for collectors and aficionados with deep pockets. However, it turns out that Montegrappa, one of the most prestigious pen makers in the world, has partnered with Warner Bros. for a very limited edition design inspired by the 85th Anniversary of The Flash. Montegrappa was kind enough to send us a copy to check out and, as you’ll see, it is delightfully over-the-top.

Montegrappa’s The Flash pen is available in fountain pen and rollerball styles, each of which are numbered limited editions of 330 (a tribute to Barry Allen hitting Mach 3.3 in The CW’s The Flash TV series). The pen itself mimics his suit, complete with markings on the grip that represent the distortion waves of the Doppler Effect.

To top it all off, the fountain pens feature a professional-grade, ø6mm custom nib in 18K yellow gold which includes the iconic lightning-bolt emblem. It can be filled using cartridges or via drawing ink up from a bottle using the included converter. Rollerballs also carry custom-engraving on all-vermeil grip sections and cones. Each pen is packaged in a deluxe collector case finished with high-gloss crimson lacquer. You can take a closer look at the stunning design in the unboxing photos featured below.

Montegrappa notes that all of their writing instruments are manufactured by hand at their headquarters in Italy. Combine that with the inclusion of precious materials and the exclusivity factor and you have price tags that are not for the faint of heart. The Flash pen, for example, is priced at €2,395 ($2,724) for the rollerball and €2,795 ($3,179) for the fountain pen here at the Montegrappa website, meaning that only aficionados / superfans are likely to apply. However, I can honestly say that it is the most fantastic pen that I have ever used. Like that really awesome, smooth-writing pen that the waiter gave you to sign your bill at Chili’s, only a million times better.

Seriously though, if you’re the kind of person that still finds the magic in analog experiences like putting a pen to paper, a Montegrappa might be for you. Much like how wearing an expensive watch makes you feel like a million bucks, everything you write (and sketch in my case) will feel more significant. Even a mundane moment can feel special. Besides, not all of the pens are completely out of reach price-wise. Then again, if you’re also a fan of The Lord of the Rings and money is no object, you might want to take a look at their Ode to Bag End pen. Needless to say, Monetgrappa is all about maximalist style.