Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’ Movie Gets a LEGO Poster

The next film in the DC cinematic universe is set to hit theaters in a few months, bringing Jason Momoa‘s take on Aquaman back to the big screen. And after releasing a new playset tied to the new film, LEGO is commemorating the occasion with a new poster.

The LEGO Group released a new piece of promotional artwork recreating the film’s poster in brick form. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO has already released a new set to tie into the movie, featuring the titular hero and Mera going up against Black Manta. It’s not clear if they’ll followup with another set next year, possibly featuring the film’s main villain and Aquaman’s brother, King Orm AKA the Ocean Master.

Aquaman director James Wan has spoken at length about his plans for the film, teasing that they plan to embrace the character’s corniness.

“We associate so much of the cheese of the character so much with the Super Friends cartoon that we’re familiar with, and the look of it, but that’s also what really makes him cool,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “It was kind of like taking that idea and making sure that that aesthetic fits with the look of what Atlantis is today, or what Atlantis was back then.”

Wan said that Aquaman’s status in pop culture is a strength for the movie, as it allows him to lean into the comic book sensibilities.

“I don’t think making an Aquaman movie can be any other tone than this, right?” Wan says. “In pop culture, he is known as the lamest super hero. So you’ve got lean into that. You’ve got to play into that. You’ve got to have fun with it, right? Like, yes, he rides seahorses, but in our movie, you wouldn’t be laughing at a seahorse like that. I wanted to embrace what people think is goofy and potentially campy about this world and really make it fun and adventurous in a cool way.”

The fact that Aquaman is considered the butt of the joke has been seen as a positive quality to Wan, who is using that perception to his advantage as a filmmaker.

“Let’s face it, [Aquaman is] the superhero that everyone makes fun of,” Wan said to Total Film magazine. “There was a bit of reservation at the start about whether or not I should pursue this character. But the more I thought about it, I always love being the underdog. Coming from the horror genre, you’re always the underdog. So I got used to that mentality.”

Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.