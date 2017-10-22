Jason Momoa Shares ‘Aquaman’ Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Now that filming has wrapped on Aquaman, star Jason Momoa is taking a moment to look back and appreciate the memories.

Momoa shared a batch of photos from his phone that show events from the past several months of his life. These photos include shots from behind-the-scenes of Aquaman and possibly Justice League.

“SO many beautiful MEMORIES it’s been awesome going through my phone,” Momoa wrote on Instagram. “I wish I could show more Mahalo to my team you know who u are I will take you with me in my heart always. Mahalo to Australia for being so amazing to me and for respecting my OHANA I am going to miss so many. It’s been a wild ride this last 7 months All my aloha j. JUSTICE LEAGUE TOUR. Here we go. Can’t wait for the world to see it. Mahalo zack for picking me. Love u

The final photo in the gallery shows Momoa with a young actor. The actor is holding Aquaman’s trident, together with Momoa, and has tattoos similar to Aquaman’s tattoos, suggesting that this actor may be playing young Arthur Curry. Momoa confirmed that the Aquaman movie will be an origin story that goes all the way to the beginning of Arthur Curry’s life.

“It’s the whole origin story, for sure,” Momoa said. “You’ll see young Arthur and everything. It goes from before he was born…it’s the whole mythology of it.”

Aquaman opens on December 21, 2018,

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Justice League on November 17, 2017, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.