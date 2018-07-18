‘Aquaman’ Releases First Official Poster

Look what the tide just turned in! With Comic-Con International coming this week, Warner Bros. is ready to wow with its superhero slate, and Aquaman caught a big wave to celebrate. The film’s first poster is out, and it is as gorgeous as you have hoped!

So, are you ready to meet Arthur Curry’s fishy friends or what?

Warner Bros. has released the first official poster for Aquaman, and there is plenty to unpack in the image. As you can see Jason Momoa is featured front-and-center as he channels Aquaman. With his tattooed torso bared, Arthur Curry looks as toned as ever, and the sly smirk gracing his lips promises all sorts of trouble for Atlantis.

Of course, the underwater imagery of the poster is impossible to miss. The awe-inspiring poster shows the kind of detail put into the film’s watery setting, and pieces of Atlantis can be seen in the background. The city’s towering buildings seem to be built into a coral reef, and it has plenty of fin-traffic going through its waterways. After all, there are dozens of sea creatures backing Aquaman in this poster, and the posse is not one you’d want to mess with.

This poster also debuts the film’s first tagline. Just above Aquaman’s trident, fans can see the text “Home is calling” written in standard text. So, fans will get to see Arthur curry swim into a homecoming whether he wants to or not.

For fans, this big reveal is just one which Aquaman plans to drop this week. Director James Wan already confirmed the film’s first trailer will go live at San Diego Comic Con, and he teased the much-awaited reel on Twitter. Wan posted a photo featuring a still from the trailer, and it appears to show Aquaman wielding his golden trident upon a rock while a huge whale breeches the ocean before him.

“Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week,” Wan teased.

So far, story details have been kept quiet about Aquaman, but much of the film is expected to come to life this week. Last year, Momoa spoke with ComicBook about how Arthur differs in his solo film as opposed to Justice League, and it all comes down to his shifting identity.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king.” Momoa said. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world.”

“It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

What do you make of this first Aquaman poster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.