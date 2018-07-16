Official ‘Aquaman’ Movie Poster Released

The first official poster for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Aquaman movie has been released.

The poster sees Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman front and center with his Quindent, (revealed to ComicBook.com as the “Mother’s Trident” during a set visit) ahead of an army of sea creatures. The character is commanding the oceans’ sharks, whales, turtles, dolphins, sting rays, and more. Yes, it’s true, and it has to be seen to be believed.

Check out the official poster for the Aquaman movie below!

“I think that the New 52 version of Aquaman was definitely our touchstone and our starting point,” Aquaman producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com on set. “And even though the film is not a direct adaptation of that, that was certainly, in terms of his origin, who he is; that Tom Curry is his father and Atlanna is his mother, who Orm is, etcetera. That all comes from the New 52. And, there are certainly creature elements from it, from the Trench. So, that was our biggest influence.”

Through this film and his previous outings, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is aiming to redefine the DC Comics character. This is a character moviegoers will want to sit down for a drink with after a hard day’s work of saving the world.

“You can’t sit down and have a beer with Superman, you know what I mean?” Momoa said. This character is in no way a joke or someone to be taken lightly. “I wanted Aquaman definitely to be that guy. He’s blue collar. I mean the whole thing about him, I wanted him blue collar, he’s raised with his dad, worked on bikes, worked on old cars with his father and at a certain age he’s given this gift. He doesn’t know how to deal with it. His dad doesn’t want him in the water, ’cause he doesn’t want him taken away. The only thing he does know is that his mother was killed. He wants nothing to do with these people. F—ing hates ’em.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018. For more details from ComicBook.com’s visit to the film’s set, check out ComicBook.com/DC or follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!