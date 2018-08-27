‘Aquaman’ Movie Release Date Moved Up In Some Countries

Aquaman may be carrying some weight on its shoulders, but that isn’t stopping the big-budget flick overseas. In fact, it looks like Arthur Curry is speeding things up over in Australia as he’ll be swimming into theaters there sooner than expected.

Over on Reddit, a fan pointed out that theater chains in Australia have altered the release date of Aquaman. As it turns out, the film will be dropping a week earlier than expected by debuting on December 13.

For Aquaman, the move is an intriguing one. The earlier date pits it against Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but it keeps the DC flick from fighting Bumblebee at the Australian box office. Now, fans are wondering whether Warner Bros. may be eyeing a release date shift for the blockbuster in the U.S. as well.

After all, Australia isn’t the first country to move its Aquaman release date. Back in April, reports surfaced that the film would hit the UK on December 14, a week earlier than its projected date. The changes have prompted fans in the U.S. to speculate about a domestic release shake-up, and you only have to look at December’s theatrical slate to see why.

Currently, Aquaman is set to hit theaters on December 21 in the U.S. This date pits the movie against two heavy sci-fi films, Alita: Battle Angel and Bumblebee. Then, just a few days later, Mary Poppins Returns will move in for the Christmas kill on December 25.

If Aquaman were to move up its release, it isn’t facing such intense opposition. It will still have Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as its main competition, but Mortal Engines will likely fold under the DC flick’s high tide.

Not quite sure what to expect from Aquaman? The film’s first synopsis has gone live already and breaks down its seaworthy arc:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman opens in theaters on Dec. 21. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.