‘Aquaman’ Movie Toys From Mattel Are Available to Pre-Order Now

Over the last few months pretty much every Mattel toy for the upcoming Aquaman movie has been leaked or officially revealed in one form or another, but today is the day that you can reserve them ahead of their November ship date. The collection includes everything from shark-riding Aquaman and Vulko figures, to role-play gear, to a Mera doll dressed in a full-length royal gown.

Again most of (if not all) of these products have been revealed in the past, and we’ve already seen quite a bit from the Aquaman promotional material. Still, if you want to completely avoid spoilers, stop here. If not, you can shop the entire Aquaman toy lineup via this link. The new items from Mattel include the following:

Aquaman Movie Deluxe Light and Sound Trident

Aquaman Movie Vulko with Hammerhead Shark Action Figure Set

Aquaman Movie Royal Gown Mera Doll

Aquaman Movie Mera Doll

Aquaman Movie Multiverse 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 1 Case

Aquaman Movie 12-Inch Action Figures Case

Aquaman Movie 12-Inch Light and Sounds Action Figure Case

Aquaman Movie 6-Inch Basic Action Figures Case

Aquaman Movie 6-Inch Action Figure 3-Pack

Aquaman Movie 6-Inch Aquaman with Shark Figure

Aquaman Movie Roleplay Trident

Aquaman Movie Hero-Ready Set

On a related note, Funko launched the first … wave of Pop figures and Mystery Minis based on the upcoming Aquaman film back in August. The collection includes an Arthur Curry figure styled as an Atlantean Gladiator, Aquaman in his classic suit, Atlantean Princess Mera, Ocean Master Orm and Black Manta. You can pre-order the entire standard lineup of Aquaman Pop figures right here for release in November.

You’ll also find Pop Keychains of Aquaman and Black Manta as well as a whole bunch of Mystery Mini releases. The Mystery Mini lineup includes a shirtless Aquaman figure that really should have been one of the first Pops (it will probably happen eventually), classic Aquaman, Aquaman Gladiator, Aquaman Gladiator with a patina finish, Mera, Black Manta, King Orm in gold armor, King Orm as Ocean Master, King Orm as Ocean Master in chrome, an Atlantean Guard, Princess Scales and Elite Commando.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for A Pop! Mera wearing an elaborate gown and headpiece at GameStop, an Arthur Curry Pop with a patina finish and a glossy Black Manta Pop at Walmart, and a Black Manta Pop with a matte black finish at Target. These should hit stores in the October / November timeframe.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st. The official synopsis reads:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, counsel to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

