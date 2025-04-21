Fallout 3 Remake First Details Reportedly Revealed

With The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake reportedly imminent, many are wondering if any other classic Bethesda game from yesteryear will get a similar treatment. That said, when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake first leaked back in 2023, courtesy of some leaked Microsoft documents, it leaked alongside word of a Fallout 3 Remake. The question was whether these projects still existed and which would come first. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake proves they are real though, and reveals that Fallout 3 Remake is coming second.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of that said, according to well-known industry insider eXtas1s — particularly known for his Xbox scoops — the Fallout 3 Remake itself is going to release soon. In addition to this it is claimed the remake is being made in Unreal Engine 5, which is interesting for a few reasons.

The original Fallout 3 was not made in Unreal Engine, so the entire game being moved to Unreal Engine is no easy feat. Whether this is indicative of a future of Bethesda Game Studios ditching its Creation Engine in favor of Unreal Engine, we don’t know, but that is one way to interpret this new report.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which should of course be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is this information unofficial, but subject to change. Further, it comes through translation. Sometimes vital meaning and context is lost in translation.

As for the source, they have proven reliable in the past, with bonafide leaks that nobody else had, however, they have also been off the mark in the past as well, which is worth remembering.

At the moment of publishing, neither Bethesda nor Xbox has commented on this new report. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Fallout — including all of the latest Fallout 3 Remake news, all of the latest Fallout 3 Remake rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fallout 3 Remake speculation — click here.

As for Fallout 3, for those that don’t know or who need a refresher, it is the third major Fallout game and the first from Bethesda after it acquired the rights from Interplay Entertainment. It released back in 2008, and is widely considered one of the best games of all time, as evident by its numerous awards and its 93 on Metacritic.