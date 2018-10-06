DC

Internet Reacts to New ‘Aquaman’ Trailer

An all-new trailer for the upcoming Aquaman debuted online this afternoon and immediately took […]

By

An all-new trailer for the upcoming Aquaman debuted online this afternoon and immediately took social media by storm, inspiring a wide number of reactions from fans looking forward to the new movie.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prevailing reactions are excitement to Amber Heard‘s Hera, Nicole Kidman‘s Atlanna, the debut of the iconic comics-accurate suit, and the immense action. Other reactions, however, weren’t as positive, mainly taking issue with the performances and dialogue.

Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about the new Aquaman trailer ahead of it hitting theaters on December 21st!

Fighting Skills

Breaking the Mold

Blow Us Away

Comics Accurate

That’s It

Ariel Wig

Not Disappointed

Not Up To Snuff

Dumb Guy Stereotype

Colorful Cinematgraphy

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts