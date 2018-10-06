Internet Reacts to New ‘Aquaman’ Trailer

An all-new trailer for the upcoming Aquaman debuted online this afternoon and immediately took social media by storm, inspiring a wide number of reactions from fans looking forward to the new movie.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Prevailing reactions are excitement to Amber Heard‘s Hera, Nicole Kidman‘s Atlanna, the debut of the iconic comics-accurate suit, and the immense action. Other reactions, however, weren’t as positive, mainly taking issue with the performances and dialogue.

Fighting Skills

I didn’t know Arthur could fight like that #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/SaQjkYaUsY — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) October 5, 2018

Breaking the Mold

DUDE!!!! New #Aquaman trailer looks tight!!! James Wan is really looking to break the DCEU mold and….I’m totally on board. — MundaneMatt (@mundanematt) October 5, 2018

Blow Us Away

Okay. We are completely sold on #Aquaman. James Wan’s epic direction & fluid camera-style, and Don Burgess’ bold cinematography are beautifully capturing this dazzling world. From the costume design to the stunning visual effects, this film is going to blow us away in December! pic.twitter.com/ywVwuGJjqK — DR Movie News (@DRMovieNews) October 5, 2018

Comics Accurate

It’s doesn’t get any more comics accurate than this. DC’s delivered!!! #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/Kf1D3mHuMj — Let’s Talk Black Canary ? (@LetsTalkCanary) October 5, 2018

That’s It

Ariel Wig

i love amber heard’s ariel wig and i won’t hear a word against it — annie ? (@korrakyle) October 5, 2018

Not Disappointed

#Aquaman new trailer looks so bad, I’m not even disappointed tbh. I was expecting it to be bad ? — Lu (@PinnyLuu) October 5, 2018

Not Up To Snuff

AQUAMAN looks incredibly dumb and the CG isn’t quite up to snuff and that action sequence needs some better editing, but it also looks super fun and bright and Detective Destroyer kicks ass with a trident, so probably gonna be there opening weekend. — Bruce Labbate (@blabbate) October 5, 2018

Dumb Guy Stereotype

The #Aquaman trailer manages to look visually incredible while simultaneously presenting its lead as a strange dumb guy stereotype from a children’s show. Hoping he has more depth in the actual movie. — Victor Santiago (@CircleMan628) October 5, 2018

Colorful Cinematgraphy