New ‘Aquaman’ Action Figures Reveal Full Ocean Master Costume And More

As we wait for the Aquaman trailer to finally drop at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment have done their best to whet our appetites with all kinds of tidbits along the way. A magazine cover earlier in the week revealed the true first look at Patrick Wilson‘s Ocean Master and now, thanks for photos of merchandise, we have our first look at Ocean Master’s full costume.

Published on Entertainment Weekly, the Ocean Master action figure from Mattel is nearly identical to how the Aquaman villain looks in the comic books. Complete with his silver-finned headdress, it looks like Ocean Master’s look will be completed with his signature purple uniform with a scarlet cape in tow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First debuting in Aquaman #29 (1966), Ocean Master has long been an adversary of Arthur Curry’s and his entrance in Aquaman will mark the character’s live-action debut. Upon being cast as the Aquaman villain, Wilson couldn’t say enough about Aquaman director James Wan.

“I’m completely biased with James Wan, who I’ve done four films with — knowing that he’s at the helm and knowing what he … can do and what he will do, I’ll do anything with him,” he said.

“I think the lure of Aquaman [is] because he hasn’t been overexposed on screen. And I don’t know Jason — I can’t wait to meet him. I was a huge fan even from the first episode of Game of Thrones, so I’m in — I’m in with him, and he’s gonna be fantastic.”

Along with the first full look at Ocean Master, other action figures from Mattel show Curry (Jason Momoa) in his iconic orange and green suit in addition to a full look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Black Manta.

While the Aquaman’s first trailer is confirmed to debut in the Warner Brothers panel at SDCC 2018 (Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.), the movie’s official synopsis can be found below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman‘s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.