‘Aquaman’ Star Patrick Wilson Thanks Man Who Drove Ferrari Into Ocean

A recent man’s misfortune turns out to be Aquaman’s main villain Ocean Master’s gain, though we aren’t sure what he’s going to do with it.

In Palm Beach, Florida 48-year-old James Mucciaccio, Jr drove a Ferrari off the dock and into the water at top speed. The crash happened on December 26th around 7 am, and thankfully Mucciaccio wasn’t hurt in the ordeal. The car ended up sinking to the bottom of the inlet until divers attempted to bring it up to the surface (via WPTV).

It isn’t known why the car was driven into the water, as Fire Fighters say that drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident. Thing is, now there’s a car in the water, and someone is already claiming it. That would be Aquaman’s Ocean Master Patrick Wilson, who took to social media to say “Thank you for the gift. 🔱”.

Thank you for the gift. 🔱 //t.co/tZLQo2uuQc — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) January 4, 2019

I mean, it is in his realm now right? Unfortunately, we’re pretty sure Ferrari’s don’t have any sort of underwater driving function, so we’re not exactly sure what he’s going to do with it. The Atlantean R&D Division could probably make some cool upgrades though, so maybe it’s more of a project for Orm.

While he digs the car, the fact that something from the surface is now living in the ocean is the main reason why Orm hates people on the surface. The pollution, oil leaks, and constant fishing and killing of underwater species is the reason he wants the surface to kneel before Atlantis’ feet, and while his methods are extreme, his points are at times accurate.

Unless it’s a Ferrari of course.

