New ‘Aquaman’ Poster Teases Classic Costume

A brand new poster for Aquaman has arrived online, and with it, our first in-movie glimpse at the classic green and yellow costume.

Director James Wan shared the poster to Twitter on Thursday morning. On the poster, a green-gloved hand of Jason Momoa‘s titular character can be seen emerging from the water, hoisting a trident into the sky.

You can check out the poster in Wan’s tweet below!

A Son of the Land…

A King of the Seas…

Wan’s tweet hinted at the plot of the film, in which Aquaman discovers his roots both on land and under the sea. Much to the excitement of the fans, the message also hinted at the arrival of a new trailer on Friday.

While no one is certain what the “something” is, a new trailer is most likely. Aquaman is heading to theaters in December and, so far, only one trailer for the film has actually been released. It’s been since San Diego Comic-Con in June when fans got their first look at footage, and it’s about time for WB to start the heavier marketing campaign ahead of the film’s release.

Star Jason Momoa also teased “something exciting tomorrow” when he shared the poster on his Instagram.

Judging by the poster and the tease, it’s also likely that the new trailer could feature Aquaman in his classic suit. Various set photos, toys, and leaks have shown the costume, but it has yet to be featured in any official stills or videos from the studio.

Aquaman will swim into theaters on December 21st.