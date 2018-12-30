‘Aquaman’ Fan Creates Awesome Retro VHS Box Art

Aquaman may be crushing it at the box office, sitting in the top spot for its second week, but now thanks to one fan we can imagine what Warner Bros.’ latest DC comics adaptation would look like on VHS home release circa the 1980s.

Over on Reddit, one Aquaman fan cracked open the Photoshop and created what might just be the perfect retro VHS cover for Aquaman and given the wear marks added to the art, it seems like the DC Extended Universe film is a super popular rental in this alternate ’80s world. Check it out below.

It’s a pretty impressive imagining that, despite being a contemporary film, looks pretty fittingly retro. The movie’s logo is particularly clever with the placement of the trident as part of the title. The movie rental tag at the bottom of the image is a nice touch as well.

While being able to rent Aquaman on VHS is one of those things that will simply have to remain in the realm of sweet fan art such as this, fans can currently see the Jason Momoa starring film in theaters — and given box office receipts it’s clear that fans are doing exactly that and in solid numbers, too. The film is headed towards a $53 million weekend on 4,125 locations this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $190 million in its first ten days at the box office. But it’s not just domestically where Aquaman is performing well. The film has already made over $556 million worldwide including $11 million on Christmas Eve and $22 million on Christmas Day alone. Its numbers like those that has Forbes projecting that the James Wan-directed film could cross the $1 billion mark overall.

“I expect it to eventually reach north of $900 million and probably hit $1 billion, off the continued strength of massive foreign totals plus strong holds on both the domestic and international fronts,” Forbes explains.

Those kinds of numbers are likely enough to prompt Warner Bros. to greenlight a sequel to Aquaman, but should a follow-up eventually materialize it might be without Wan at the helm.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me.

“I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

What do you think of this clever VHS fan art? Let us know in comments below.