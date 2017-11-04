Aquaman’s Shooting Start Date Revealed

Ahead of Arthur Curry’s first big screen feature in Justice League, some new details have been unearthed about the character’s first solo film.

Casting site My Entertainment World recently updated their listing for DC Films’ Aquaman starring Jason Momoa as the title character, which is currently our 12th Most Aniticpated Film based on rankings from ComicBook readers.

The update on the site reveals that the James Wan directed movie will begin production on May 22, with filming taking place in Queensland, Australia, and Sicily, Italy.

The film’s synopsis has not changed, still hinting that it might take some cues from the Geoff Johns-written Throne of Atlantis crossover with Justice League during his New 52 run.

The production start date comes in the wake of many new casting announcements, such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen as the villain Black Manta, Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, and Nicole Kidman rumored to join on as his mother.

They join Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, and Willem Dafoe as Dr. Vulko. Cinematographer Don Burgess has been brought on to shoot the film.

(Photo: My Entertainment World)

Aquaman is scheduled to hit theaters July 27, 2018.

