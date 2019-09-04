DC

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa’s Instagram Got Hacked

If any of your favorite celebrities are offering up links to free phone giveaways, please be aware that it could be a hack. Jason Momoa, the actor best known for playing the titular role in DC’s Aquaman, is the latest big name to get hacked on Instagram. According to some screenshots on Twitter, the actor’s account boasted a giveaway for free iPhones. However, it looks like the false posts have since been removed.

“Someone tell #JasonMomoa he is hacked,” BossLogic tweeted late last night.

Many others tweeted about the hack as a warning:

Momoa’s page currently looks clean, with his last post now showing from August 26th:

My OHANA Kanaka Maoli It is our mauna your time is over #kukiaimauna #unkobuff #unkotitus #legends Aloha j

In the last 24 hours, Momoa has been active on Instagram Stories, sharing this post from @kala_dacaptain:

Make a difference. 🤙🏾🙏🏾

Other than deleting the fake posts, Momoa hasn’t acknowledged the hack.

Momoa is expected to reprise his role of Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel, which should be released in 2022. He’s also going to be a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Aquaman is now available for home viewing.

