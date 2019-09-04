Aquaman Star Jason Momoa’s Instagram Got Hacked

If any of your favorite celebrities are offering up links to free phone giveaways, please be aware that it could be a hack. Jason Momoa, the actor best known for playing the titular role in DC’s Aquaman, is the latest big name to get hacked on Instagram. According to some screenshots on Twitter, the actor’s account boasted a giveaway for free iPhones. However, it looks like the false posts have since been removed.

“Someone tell #JasonMomoa he is hacked,” BossLogic tweeted late last night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many others tweeted about the hack as a warning:

Shit,Jason Momoa’s instagram was hacked. DON’T OPEN THOSE LINKS The SAME thing happened to a Brazilian actress some months ago,she has 34 million followers and it was a mess. Ah man,that sucks so much — drea 🌸 (@dreacalifornia) September 4, 2019

Looks like Jason Momoa’s ig account is hacked By someone who lacks creativity pic.twitter.com/7WG3w00g3z — Sarah Sebai (@SarahSebai1) September 4, 2019

Not that I’ve got any social media following, but I think #JasonMomoa ‘s Instagram got #hacked, so be careful what you click.@instagram — Vincent Diep (@vincentdiep_) September 4, 2019

Momoa’s page currently looks clean, with his last post now showing from August 26th:

In the last 24 hours, Momoa has been active on Instagram Stories, sharing this post from @kala_dacaptain:

View this post on Instagram Make a difference. 🤙🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Kala Alexander (@kala_dacaptain) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

Other than deleting the fake posts, Momoa hasn’t acknowledged the hack.

Momoa is expected to reprise his role of Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel, which should be released in 2022. He’s also going to be a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Aquaman is now available for home viewing.