‘Aquaman’ Trailer Will Be Released Really Soon

Don’t you feel like it is about time Aquaman made a return to theaters? Last year, the hero made a splash with his big-screen debut in Justice League, and Arthur Curry is coming back for more. And, yes — it looks like his solo film will drop its long-awaited trailer soon.

For those unaware, some very lucky fans got a first-look at Aquaman not long ago. Over at CineEurope, Warner Bros. shared the trailer for James Wan‘s superhero blockbuster to the envy of millions. Many were left wondering when the trailer would go live, and Variety says it will be much sooner than fans expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the site’s latest report says Aquaman will give up the goods in a matter of days.

“Another movie previewed was James Wan’s “Aquaman,” featuring a reluctant superhero, played by Jason Momoa, and a kick-ass female protagonist, played by Amber Heard,” the site wrote before adding: “The trailer was previewed at CineEurope before its release in the next few days.”

Of course, it is anyone’s guess as to when the trailer will drop. If Variety is spot-on with its report, then Warner Bros. may push the trailer live on Wednesday. This could mean Aquaman will make a sneaky appearance before screenings of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but there have been no trailer ratings associated with such a drop. It is far more likely the teaser trailer will go live on social media before a full look at Aquaman shared this July at San Diego Comic Con.

For fans who can’t wait until the trailer drops publicly, reactions to the CineEurope clip have hit the web. A site known as Kino Metro briefly described the footage played at the event, and the blurb is nothing but glowing.

The trailer was said to be full of “not only traditional action and dizzying special effects, but also good humor. The site also said its footage was “unusually bright” and “not so common with films from DC.” So, it sounds like Aquaman will swim away from the trends set up by the DCEU’s darker installments.

When do you think Aquaman will wash up its trailer for fans? Do you have faith in the DCEU installment? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21.