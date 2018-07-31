‘Aquaman’ Trailer Released

The time has finally come for DC fans to see the trailer for Warner Bros’ Aquaman, and it did not disappoint.

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con finally got to see Aquaman and his quest to the Seven Kingdoms, giving us amazing looks at Mera, Black Manta, Vulko, Ocean Master, and the glorious kingdom of the sea that James Wan has created. This should definitely help tide fans over until the film hits later this year.

You can check out the full trailer above, and the synopsis for Aquaman can be found below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.

