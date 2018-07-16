‘Aquaman’ Fixes Common ‘Justice League’ Complaint

The Aquaman movie will fix one common complaint about its titular hero’s appearance in Justice League: the Quindent will be replaced with his signature Trident.

While visiting the Australian set of the DC Comics and Warner Brothers film, ComicBook.com got an advanced look and heard from its cast and crew. While one message was clearly claiming the film would stand on its own apart from the previously released Justice League featuring Aquaman, in part by having its narrative driver being a search for the King’s Trident. The Quindent, in fact, will be referred to as the “Mother’s Trident.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Aquaman goes on this quest to find out where the true trident, the king’s trident, is,” Aquaman‘s unit publicist Ernie Malik said. The Quindent Aquaman used in Justice League is “not this trident, the dead king’s trident,” Malik pointed out, “which is really the trident you want. With this trident, you can control the whole ocean, everything. But only a true king can wield it in their culture.”

Early on in the film, Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry will be burdened with the mission of finding the Trident fans have yearned to see. While his quest for the Trident will take up a portion of the film, he will need it to stop Orm the Ocean Master from wreaking havoc on the people of land, whom he is angered with for polluting his oceanic kingdom.

“It picks up after Justice League,” Wan said. “I don’t want to give too much away, but it picks up after Justice League, but it is its own standalone movie. Ultimately it’s a movie… I don’t know how to talk about it without kind of giving too much of it away.”

Distancing itself from the common ensemble approach in comic book movies, Aquaman will dive into the hero’s origin story.

“It’s fun to go, like, ‘All right, well we haven’t really reviewed these finer aspects of the character, ’cause now it’s my origin, so we’re connected to all those pieces,’” Momoa said. “So, it’s left open to go, like, ‘All right, we didn’t need to develop that for Justice League. That definitely was one of the hard things was going like, ‘Okay, here’s Aquaman’s life and here’s Justice League.’ So, I made up a whole bunch of different scenarios of what it was like beforehand, then he comes and he joins the team and then he goes back to his life. So, that was really important to all the forward stuff, because afterwards that was up for James to go, ‘Hey, the future is yours. You’ve already done Justice League. I need everything pre.’”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018. For more details from ComicBook.com’s visit to the film’s set, check out ComicBook.com/DC or follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!