Aquaman Vs. Ocean Master In New ‘Aquaman’ TV Spot

Arthur and Orm have not had the best relationship over the years, and as this new Aquaman TV spot shows, the two will come to blows in epic fashion.

The new Aquaman TV spot shows Orm telling Arthur to leave Atlantis and never return, but Arthur isn’t going to give up on Atlantis or the surface world quite so easily. Orm has managed to do quite a bit of damage in Arthur’s absence, and it’s up to Arthur and Mera to take the fight to him and keep his ambitions for Atlantis and the surface world from coming to fruition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new footage in the TV spot above.

Arthur’s half-brother will be played by Patrick Wilson, and he recently broke down the reason Orm is so blatantly against the surface world.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived …”

Director James Wan broke down his hatred even further. “It’s so rooted in the environment and that’s what Orm hates,” Wan said to Yahoo! “He hates how we treat one another, treat the planet with so little regard. And the idea here is that all the crap from the surface world literally rolls down to him and his people. And he’s just sick of it.”

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.

Are you excited to see Orm and Arthur go head to head? Let us know in the comments!