Armie Hammer Denies Batman Rumors

Recent rumors have tied Armie Hammer to the lead role in Matt Reeves upcoming The Batman movie, and now Hammer is setting about clearing those up personally.

Hammer will be starring alongside Felicity Jones in the upcoming On The Basis Of Sex, but during an interview with Yahoo about that project Hammer was asked about the recent Batman role rumors, and disappointingly for Hammer, he had to say they are false.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No one’s ever asked,” Hammer told Yahoo. Let me say this. No one who can actually give me the job has asked me if I’m interested. I don’t even know if they are done – I think they are still working on a script. I don’t think that they are close to production but I can conclusively tell you that no one has checked my availability, which is a bummer.”

That last line indicates that Hammer would be quite happy to give the role a shot, a character he’s been linked to for quite some time ever since he was pinpointed as Batman in George Miller’s Justice League Mortal that ended up never hitting production. Hammer’s also been linked to Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the past, but again, nothing official has ever been confirmed.

As for The Batman, whoever leads the movie will be in a different sort of Batman tale compared to previous films, one that focuses on his detective skills and sleuthing rather than his skills in combat.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves told THR. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Do you think Hammer would make a great Dark Night? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!