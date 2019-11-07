Arrow Star Teases “Several” Missions for Oliver and His Children

On this week’s Arrow, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) got the opportunity to do something that he never thought would be possible given The Monitor’s (LaMonica Garrett) reveal of his impending death: spend time with both of his children, particularly the adult versions of them. In Tuesday’s “Present Tense” adult Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William (Ben Lewis) even got to team up with Oliver and his Team Arrow to stop a new Deathstroke targeting Star City. As it turns out, that unique and unexpected family team-up isn’t going to be a one-off, either. The preview for next week’s “Prochnost” showed the Queen family working together once again and according to Lewis, there may be even more coming up.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Lewis explained that while he couldn’t say exactly how long the future kids — Connor (Joseph David-Jones), Mia, and William — would be in the present, but there would be several “extra special” missions.

“I can’t say how long, but I can say that there will be several missions,” Lewis said. “Obviously the missions are extra special because it’s members of OTA and members of FTA working together for the first time. As always on Arrow, the stakes are extremely high, but they may be even higher and more dynamic by these added family dynamics. [They] just make it even more potent and dramatic.”

And when it comes to those missions, it seems like all of the characters involved have more than just the immediate missions at hand as an objective. Lewis said that he thinks William and the others see a chance to change the future.

“I think they all feel that way,” Lewis said. “I think they all sort of recognize the toll that the future takes on their children and that they have an opportunity to potentially rewrite that future and create a better, safer version of Star City for their kids. I think [that’s] what really drives and motivates them over the next few episodes.”

You can check out the synopsis “Prochnost” below.

DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with a figure from his past. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.

What did you think about the Team Arrow team up with Future Team Arrow? Are you excited to see it continue? Let us know in the comments below.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.