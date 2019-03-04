‘Arrow’: Ghost Initiative Trains in “Brothers & Sisters” Clip

Arrow returns tonight and will see ARGUS’ Ghost Initiative deployed in pursuit of a terrorist, but turning the group of villains into a team takes some work — work fans can get a sneak peek at in a new clip released by The CW.

In the clip from tonight’s episode “Brothers & Sisters”, Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), Kane Wolfman (Liam Hall), China White (Kelly Hu), and Carrie Cutter (Amy Gumenick) are left to train while under ARGUS supervision, but as one might expect with a group of violent criminals, that training exercise quickly turns into an attempt by the individual members of the Ghost Initiative to fight and kill one another.

The group’s lack of ability to play nice together should be a pretty big red flag for Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson), but it turns out that they actually need the Ghost Initiative in order to track down the terrorist, Dante but they have to do it quickly before ARGUS brass finds out. That means Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) have to be informed that Diaz may soon be walking around outside of ARGUS custody — albeit not exactly as a free man.

“It’s just a really fun way to use Diaz in a way that we haven’t seen before,” showrunner Beth Schwartz told Entertainment Weekly back in January. “Basically, the reason that they recruited him is that it’s the former Suicide Squad, but there’s a new name for it called the Ghost Initiative. I’ve always loved the Suicide Squad, and we’ve always loved the characters. Because we told the first half of the season being in prison with a lot of our former villains, that’s kind of the fun of the Suicide Squad — having our former villains working with our heroes, and it’s always fun to do an episode or two every season about it. But having Diaz join the Suicide Squad, I mean, that’s priceless.”

The episode will also see Oliver attempt to bond with his newfound sister, Emiko (Sea Shimooka) and, with the episode being entitled “Brothers & Sisters”, there’s also the possibility that we’ll get to see more about another newfound brother and sister pair — William Clayton (Ben Lewis) and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) — after the stunning revelation in “Star City Slayer” a few weeks ago.

You can check out the synopsis for “Brothers & Sisters” below.

DIGGLE AND LYLA DEPLOY THE GHOST INITIATIVE

After months of covertly pursuing Dante, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) finally have a solid lead on the elusive terrorist, so they deploy the ARGUS Ghost Initiative to apprehend him. Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to bond with Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto & Jeane Wong.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “Brothers & Sisters” debuts tonight, March 4.