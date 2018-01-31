‘Arrow’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Provides Best Look Yet at Diggle’s New Costume

In a new, behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Arrow, series star David Ramsey has given fans their best look yet at the slightly-altered costume John Diggle debuted on last week’s episode of the show.

The costume, which gives the black leather jacket and helmet red accents, makes Spartan a little more eye-catching in the field, and presumably will help make Diggle’s action a little easier to follow in the show’s fast-paced fight scenes. Given that the series takes place primarily at night, the all-black ensemble was not always easy to keep track of in motion.

“New year. New suit,” Ramsey posted to Instagram, accompanying a photo of himself standing beside Stephen Amell. “Goes good with Green.”

Diggle has stepped up in the field this year, taking a bigger role on Team Arrow in spite of nerve damage in his arm following the season five finale, which saw much of Team Arrow injured or traumatized after Prometheus set off a massive series of explosions on Lian Yu, the island on which they were trapped at the time.

After spending half the season trying to work around the injury, Diggle finally got a “cure” in the form of a microchip, similar to the one that allows Felicity Smoak to walk again following the season four injury which left her in a wheelchair briefly.

After several episodes in Green Arrow’s hood, then, followed by a few episodes off the table, this costume marks the trumphant return of Spartan, with what Green Arrow described as some upgrades from Cisco Ramon.

Besides some minor changes to the look of the costume it is not yet clear what Cisco might have tweaked.

With Team Arrow broken up into camps (with Oliver, Felicity, and Diggle on one side and Wild Dog, Mister Terrific, and Black Canary on the other), at least for the time being it is a certainty that Diggle will continue to see action.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Supernatural on The CW.