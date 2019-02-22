‘Arrow’: Caity Lotz Confirmed to Return for “Birds of Prey” Team Up

The Birds of Prey are returning to television, but not in that campy old TV show from The WB. Instead, the White Canary is returning to Arrow and she’ll get a team up with her evil twin sister from another Earth as well as the latest person to be the Black Canary.

A new report from TV Line confirms that Legends of Tomorrow actress Caity Lotz will return for an episode of Arrow appropriately titled “Lost Canary.” The episode was teased by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz with a post on social media, revealing it will air as the 18th episode of Season 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photo attached to the tweet might not seem obvious without the prior knowledge, but with the three different figures of Black Canary present, it’s a fun nod toward what fans can expect.

Laurel Lance actress Katie Cassidy Rodgers also hyped up the coming episode, posting a photo of her alongside fellow actresses Lotz and Juliana Harkavy, completing the Canary connection.

View this post on Instagram Girls rule! #round2 @julianaharkavy @caitylotz A post shared by Katie Cassidy Rodgers (@katiecassidy) on Feb 21, 2019 at 2:03pm PST

We’re not quite sure what the title specifically means at this point, whether it has to do with Laurel being displaced from her home dimension, or Sara being separated for the rest of the Legends, or maybe even an existential crisis for Dinah Drake. Either way, we’re excited to see all of the Canaries united on screen for an adventure, even if it’s unlikely to happen again in the future.

Arrow will return on Monday, March 4th to The CW with the episode “Brothers & Sisters.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!