Arrow Cast and Crew Address Black Lightning Joining Crisis on Infinite Earths

Black Lightning might not have been mentioned alongside contemporaries like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl when talking about the larger Arrowverse. But, all of that changed on Saturday when series star Cress Williams shared a report that the hero would make his first appearance alongside all of the other DC Comics-inspired shows in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. During the Television Critics Association press tour, some of Arrow‘s cast and crew couldn’t help but talk about their excitement over finally getting to work with the Black Lightning ensemble.

Arrow‘s executive producer Marc Guggenheim said that bringing in the Black Lightning characters just made too much sense. He and Black Lightning produce Salim Akil talked about being fans of each other’s work and sounded excited about the prospect of finally working together. “The goal has always been how many different corners of the DC Universe can we touch. It’s not Crisis on CW Earths, it’s Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Marc Guggenheim shared.

Diggle is also looking forward to the team-up and has expressed his excitement about the addition to the crossover. “I can’t wait to work with him, if the opportunity comes,” David Ramsey said. As Arrow nears its final season, the actors are looking forward to sharing screentime with the rest of the shows that followed in their footsteps on the CW. This all comes before what will surely be a dramatic finale to the long-running series.

This shocking “Crisis” announcement pulling Black Lightning into the Arrowverse wasn’t the only big piece of news spilling out of TCA for both Black Lightning and “Crisis” on Sunday, either. Kevin Conroy. star of Batman: The Animated Series and its spinoffs, was also announced to be joining the cast of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” presumably in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The actor, who has been the voice behind a bunch of the Dark Knight’s animated entries in the last 25 years, is the definitive voice of Batman for two generations of fans. Conroy’s addition comes after the Comic Con announcements that Burt Ward (Batman) would appear in the event. Brandon Routh will also be taking to the skies again as he did in Superman Returns.

Things are setting up for more than just a landmark moment for the CW’s Arrowverse shows, but now with all of these cameos to come, “Crisis” will be must-see viewing for DC fans of all ages. Past Supermen and Batmen suiting up alongside the normal staple of costumed heroes that patrol the Arrowverse means there’s a little bit of something for everybody

The announcements don’t stop there, as Black Lightning‘s season premiere date has been moved up to match the rest of the Arrowverse. The series is set to return on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c following the second season premiere of All American.