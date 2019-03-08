‘Arrow’ Casts Ernie Hudson To Square Off With Diggle in “Spartan”

Ghostbusters veteran Ernie Hudson will appear in an upcoming episode of Arrow, playing the role of a DIA General who has a history with John Diggle (David Ramsey).

According to Deadline, Hudson will appear in episode 719, the title of which was recently revealed to be “Spartan.” He portrays a Four Star General of the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) that Diggle (David Ramsey) is forced to reconnect with for a Team Arrow mission despite unresolved tension from their past.

Given that John just flushed his military career down the toilet in last night’s episode, it seems likely whatever the backstory is, it probably isn’t good — and whatever mission brings the two together again is likely a high-stakes one with little upside.

The vague language and lack of a name for Hudson’s character will likely lead a lot of fans to suspect that he might have been quietly cast as Diggle’s father; we know very little about Diggle’s family, besides his late brother. Hudson was one of the two actors who played Burton Guster (Dule Hill)’s father on Psych, and fast-forward the decade since then, he would be roughly age-appropriate to do the same for Ramsey.

Hudson appears in the upcoming Bad Boys tie-in LA’s Finest with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, and recurs on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. He is best known for the role of Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters films, and played the role of Bill, the uncle to Leslie Jones’s Patty Tolan, in the recent Paul Feig reboot. Hudson, who has been the most vocal supporter of a Ghostbusters 3 over the years, is expected to return to the role in the upcoming film from director Jason Reitman.

Hudson also recently played a high-ranking military official in Twin Peaks: The Return for Showtime.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW.

